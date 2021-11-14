BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.90.

BL stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $1,611,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,610,854.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,778 shares of company stock worth $35,590,400. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

