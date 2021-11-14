Brokerages Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target at $59.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 44,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

