Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,066. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

