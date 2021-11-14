Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SCBFF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,066. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

