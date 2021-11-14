Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

TRGP opened at $54.22 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.