Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 94.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,790.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 136.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $229.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

