Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 258.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 251.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 106,883.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

