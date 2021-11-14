Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2,040.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

