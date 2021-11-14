BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,587 shares of company stock valued at $32,945,470. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

NYSE:PINS opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

