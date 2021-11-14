BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 409.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.