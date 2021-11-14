BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $160,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.56 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

