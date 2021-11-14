BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

DFAT opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

