BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,310,910.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,250 shares of company stock worth $145,265,165 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

MRNA stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.