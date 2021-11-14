BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $113.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

