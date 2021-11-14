Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $379.29 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $379.29 million and $3.30 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00020593 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015367 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

