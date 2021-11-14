ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,853.20

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $56,853.20 and $211.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00221504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00087181 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

