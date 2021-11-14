2,589 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.06. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $161.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

