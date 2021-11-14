BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.