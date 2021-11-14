19,522 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,153,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,444,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

