Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

TER stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

