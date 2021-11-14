Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $626.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $631.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $573.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.91. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

