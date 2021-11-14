895,942 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

