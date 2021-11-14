iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

