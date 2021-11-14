Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 339 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,578,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.43. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.