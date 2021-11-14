Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.