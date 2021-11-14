Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

