Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.29.

EQIX opened at $775.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $812.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,042 shares of company stock worth $17,022,233. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

