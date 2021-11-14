Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

