EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

