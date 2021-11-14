EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

NYSE:PSX opened at $77.47 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

