EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,331 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

