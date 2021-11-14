Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,525,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $127,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $113.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

