$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.25. Hologic posted earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Hologic by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after buying an additional 1,463,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,668. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

