$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 207,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,191. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

