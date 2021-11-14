Refinable 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $716,374.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and approximately $716,374.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00071474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,525.53 or 1.00349074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.86 or 0.07086753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars.

