Lition (LIT) Market Cap Reaches $284,609.92

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Lition has a market cap of $284,609.92 and approximately $50,667.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 102.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

