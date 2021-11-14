FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18. FAT Brands has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $30.66.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

