GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $544.39 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. GateToken has a market cap of $544.39 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.01 or 0.00010907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00221504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00087181 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,623,868 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

