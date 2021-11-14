Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,603,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after purchasing an additional 839,809 shares during the period. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,922,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,843 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,785,000.

Shares of FREL opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

