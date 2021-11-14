Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stake Cut by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $170.68 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $171.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.30.

