Mariner LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

