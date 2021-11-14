Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 32,743 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,031.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 320.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

AWAY stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

