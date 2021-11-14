987 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 987 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $419.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $435.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

