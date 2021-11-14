Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $220.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $223.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day moving average of $205.15.

