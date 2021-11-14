Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $105.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

