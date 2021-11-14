Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 418,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,673,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

