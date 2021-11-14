Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 55,136 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,136 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $114.88 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

