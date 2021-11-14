Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) versus Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Head-To-Head Survey

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Japan Steel Works and Tosoh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Steel Works 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tosoh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Tosoh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 1.17 $64.80 million $0.58 25.33 Tosoh $7.22 billion 0.70 $510.44 million N/A N/A

Tosoh has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Steel Works.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Tosoh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Steel Works 4.44% 6.58% 2.94% Tosoh N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tosoh has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Steel Works beats Tosoh on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment. The Industrial Machinery Products segment deals with the manufacture of resin, converting machinery, and molding machinery. The Others segment covers crystal business and wind power generation equipment. The company was founded on November 1, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement. The Specialty segment handles inorganic or organic fine product, measurement and diagnostic products, electronic materials that include quartz glass and sputtering target. The Engineering segment deals with water treatment equipment and construction. The Others segment manages transportation and warehousing, inspection and analysis, and information processing businesses. The company was founded on February 11, 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.