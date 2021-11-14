Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 32,950 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,950 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $97,738,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $304.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.41. The company has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.