M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 437,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,984,812,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

