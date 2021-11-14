The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Lowered by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 69.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,032 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

